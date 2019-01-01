Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda punished Malawi's mistakes – Mwese

The Flames coach blames his sides defeat in Kampala to mistakes but promises to make amends in their next qualifying match

Malawi coach Meke Mwese has blamed the team’s defeat to in the to two costly mistakes.

Goals by Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo ensured the Cranes picked up four points from two crucial games ahead of their double-header against South Sudan next year.

“It was a tough game for us; we made some errors especially in defence. You know when you make errors, you get punished and that's what we have been subjected to by Uganda,” Mwese is quoted by New Vision.

On his part, Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry said he was overwhelmed by the energy and persistence of the visitors but he fully credited his side for handling the challenge very well to stop the Malawians from getting anything from the game.



“First of all, full credit to Malawi, they are an energetic team, young and full of running. To be honest we did not expect that energy to last that long, because they did not back down even in the second half, despite trailing,” McKinstry is quoted by New Vision.

“For us, we took our chances when the opportunities were presented to us and we utilized them. Emmanuel [Okwi] an experienced campaigner does not need many chances to score a goal [so] when it presented itself he scored. Collectively the team did well.”

Burkina Faso also won their second match away in Khartoum defeating South Sudan 2-1. South Sudan hosts their home games in neighbouring Sudan since its national stadium is under renovation in Juba.