Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania eye more Afcon berths – TFF

The local federation have set a target of consistent appearances at the competition’s finals after the last edition in Egypt

The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) have reiterated the desire to see the Taifa Stars make consistent appearances at finals.

The Taifa Stars, who have been drawn in Group J of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, begin their campaign on Friday when they entertain Equatorial Guinea at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The home team qualified for Afcon 2019 in and is eager to re-appear in the continent’s hot contest set to be staged in in 2021.

The Stars squad have already assembled for training, before welcoming their opponents while waiting to face other group’s members, and Libya, in the other upcoming qualifying matches.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the federation’s Technical Director Oscar Mirambo reiterated they will play their part to ensure that the Stars constantly reach Afcon finals.

“As you know, we have tasted how good it feels to play in the Afcon finals after many years of waiting such we want to make this as a long-lasting culture,” Mirambo is quoted by Daily News.

He added playing against Equatorial Guinea and getting tangible results will be a good step forward as far as playing in the 2021 finals is concerned.

“We believe in the quality of the squad we have at hand. Both local and foreign-based players have been showing great performance such we simply need to give them morale.”

Taifa Stars squad: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), David Kisu ( ), Salum Kimenya ( Prisons), Ramadhan Kessy (Nkana FC) and Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Others are Gadiel Michael (Simba), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Jonas Mkude (Simba) and Abdulaziz Makame (Young Africans).

Also the list consists of Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcon, Zambia), Iddi Suleiman (Azam FC), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Shaban Idd (Azam FC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Mbwana Samatta ( - ), Farid Mussa (Tenerife- ), Miraji Athuman (Simba SC), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC) and Kelvin John (Football House).