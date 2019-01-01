Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania must do their homework vs Equatorial Guinea – Mgunda

Taifa Stars assistant coach stresses the importance of the team picking a positive start when they open their campaign on Friday

assistant coach Juma Mgunda has maintained a cautious approach as they prepare to host Equatorial Guinea in their opener of the qualifiers.

The two teams will go head to head on Friday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a Group J clash of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Ahead of the match, Mgunda says the Taifa Stars must do their homework against their opponents to stand a chance of making a flying start to the campaign.

“We are aware almost 98 percent of Equatorial Guinea players are professionals who trade outside their country and that is why we have to do our homework well so, in the end, we get the positive results which will suit all the Tanzanians,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

“We are aware of how tough they are, hence the type of practice we are doing is in accordance with the capability of the opponents we will face.

“Since most of the players we have are doing well in their respective clubs, as coaches, we just need to add something where we see a vacuum and keep them in the mood of the match which has national interest.”

Mgunda observed that the majority of the summoned players have the same members who performed well in Chan qualifiers, a thing he said will help to simplify their work as they already know each other well.

Taifa Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta, who plays for KRC in , is expected to join his colleagues on Tuesday while Simon Msuva, who plays professional football in , was expected to arrive on Monday.