Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania fall away against Libya

The East African side threw away a one-goal lead to lose against the hosts in the qualifiers

have been defeated 2-1 away against Libya in a 2021 Afcon qualifying match played on Tuesday.



The Taifa Stars came into the game in search of a win to maintain their 100% winning start, having defeated visiting Equatorial Guinea 2-1 on Friday.



It all seemed rosy for the East African side when Mbwana Samatta converted from the penalty spot after 18 minutes. The hosts had committed a foul in the danger zone, and the attacker held his nerve to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.



Despite efforts by either side to score, poor finishing and good goalkeeping ensured the first half ended in favour of the visitors.



In the 67th minute, Tanzania conceded a penalty after failing to clear the danger. Masaud Sabbou managed to slot home the equalizer to set up a tense finale and give his teammates much-needed confidence.



With 10 minutes left, the Mediterranean Knights completed their comeback when Anis Mohamed struck from close range after a defensive error by the Taifa Stars.



Libya were reduced to ten men with about three minutes left following the dismissal of Hamdou Elhouni, but it did little to change the outcome of the game.



After defeating Equatorial Guinea by a solitary goal, lead Group J with six points with Tanzania second on three, same as Libya who have an inferior goal difference.



