Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania didn't collapse against Equatorial Guinea - Ndayiragije

The Burundian is delighted the way his players fought to get a late win against their visitors

head coach Etienne Ndayiragijje is delighted with the attitude shown by his players in the 2-1 win against Equatorial Guinea in their 2021 (Afcon) qualifier.

Taifa Stars fell behind after just a quarter an hour to Pedro Obiang's strike but fought back to claim maximum points courtesy of goals apiece from Simon Msuva and Salum Abubakar. The Burundian says it is just the beginning and he believes Stars will go all the way.

"The attitude by the players was amazing, they fought to the last minute and won the game," Ndayiragije said after the match.

"[Equatorial Guinea] had a plan of going for an early goal to put us under pressure, but I am happy we did not collapse. Even when we were a goal down, we maintained the shape and stuck to the plan. The attitude was encouraging and we fought to the last minute."

The tactician believes the away match against Libya on Tuesday is going to be tougher but remains confident of doing better.

"The good thing is that we have started well, getting three points in the opening game is always difficult because neither team wants to start on losing ground. We want to give our best in the qualifiers to make it to , it is the beginning for us.

"Of cause, Libya will be tougher because we will be playing away, but the good thing is that football is played on the pitch," Ndayiragije concluded.

, who beat Libya 4-1, lead the group with three points, same as Tanzania who have an inferior goal difference.