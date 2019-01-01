Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Manula accepts Ndayiragije's Taifa Stars snub

The shot-stopper maintains he will continue to work hard at club level despite being overlooked again for national team duty

Simba SC coach Aishi Manula has stated he does not harbour any bad feelings towards coach Ettiene Ndayiragije for dropping him from the squad for the qualifiers.

The Taifa Stars, who have been drawn in Group J of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, begin their campaign on Friday when they entertain Equatorial Guinea at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

While naming the provisional squad to face Equatorial Guinea and Libya, Ndayiragije overlooked the Simba keeper, preferring to go for the veteran Juma Kaseja of KMC, Metacha Mnata of Young Africans (Yanga SC) and David Mapigano of Kenyan champions .

“I don’t have any complains because the selection was done by the coach, so I am okay with that,” Manula told reporters on Monday.

“The decision will not stop me from playing and doing what I love doing most. I know I am 100 per cent fit and will continue to play for my team.

“I am fully behind the coach and the players in camp and I want to wish the team all the best as they embark on the journey of returning to Afcon finals.”

Manula’s last appearance for Tanzania was in the Chan qualifier against in Dar es Salaam.

Taifa Stars squad: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), David Mapigano (Gor Mahia), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Ramadhan Kessy (Nkana FC) and Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Others are Gadiel Michael (Simba), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Jonas Mkude (Simba) and Abdulaziz Makame (Young Africans), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcon, Zambia), Iddi Suleiman (Azam FC), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Shaban Idd (Azam FC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Mbwana Samatta ( - ), Farid Mussa (Tenerife- ), Miraji Athuman (Simba SC), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC) and Kelvin John (Football House).