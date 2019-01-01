Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Abubakar seals win for Tanzania against Equatorial Guinea

The hosts needed a late goal to claim maximum points at home in their Group J opening game

started their 2021 Afcon qualifiers on a resounding note after coming from behind to defeat Equatorial Guinea 2-1.

The Taifa Stars were aiming at starting the campaign in the best way possible and get out of the tricky Group J which is also made up of and Libya.

For the visitors, a win or a draw away could have been good results on Friday evening at National Stadium.

However, the plan for the hosts did not go as scripted; just a quarter an hour into the game, they were caught napping and Obiang Pedro punished them to silence the fans.

The Nzalang Nacional defended the goal zealously, hoping to claim a win over the East Africa side.

The visitors' resilience was broken in the 68th minute through Difaa El Jadida striker Simon Msuva, who was at the end of a good move from the Etienne Ndayiragije-led team.

Article continues below

It all looked destined for a draw when the clock hit the 90-minute mark, but the Taifa Stars had other ideas and Abubakar Salum brought life to the stadium after banging home the winner.

Tanzania are currently leading the group with three points ahead of Tunisia and Libya, who are scheduled to play later.

The next assignment for the Taifa Stars will be on Tuesday away against Libya.