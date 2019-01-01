Afcon 2021 Qualifier: Equatorial Guinea will be tough for Tanzania - Samatta

The skipper has stated their preparations have been good and what remains is for the team to win against their visitors

forward Mbwana Samatta is optimistic they will get a positive result against Equatorial Guinea in the 2021 Afcon qualifier on Friday.

Taifa Stars are aiming at returning to the continental scene after a dismal performance in about five months ago. With the race for commencing on Friday, the striker believes a good start is key to qualification.

"We are playing at home, in front of our fans, and our objective is to win this game to have a better start to the campaign," Samatta told Mwananchi.

"The technical bench has done its part in preparing us, and now it is our turn to do the job on the pitch. It is going to be our first game in the group meaning it is going to be tough, but we are ready to get maximum points at home."

Head coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident his charges will get a win against the visitors.

"A good start is important to us and I believe we are going to get a comfortable win at home. The players are in high spirits and I have faith they will not let us down," the Burundian uttered.

The match will be played at National Stadium from 19.00 EAT