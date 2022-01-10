Afcon 2021: Paderborn defender Collins joins Super Eagles ahead of Egypt clash

Paderborn defender Jamiliu Collins has finally arrived in Nigeria camp ahead of their opening game against Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Collins joined GOAL's Shina Oludare on a flight from Douala to Garoua on Monday before the Super Eagles take on seven times Afcon champions at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was delayed from linking up with Austin Eguavoen's team by Paderborn who play in the second division of the German league.

It remains to be seen if Collins will be considered for selection against the Pharaohs after his late arrival as he missed their 2-0 friendly match win over Cameroon's Coton Sport on Friday and a number of training sessions in Abuja and Garoua.

Onboard with Super Eagles Jamilu Collins to Garoua. He'll be the last Eagle to arrive in camp for #AFCON2021 🇳🇬. Good news!

He has played 14 league games in the 2. Bundesliga this season and he was a member of Gernot Rohr’s squad that won bronze at the 2019 edition in Egypt, after a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

27 players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Cameroon, with Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo not released by his Saudi club and he will not be replaced.

Nigeria are gunning for a fourth Afcon title in the Central African country and they also have dates with Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Tuesday's encounter will be the ninth Afcon game between Nigeria and Egypt, with the West Africans holding the upper hand with three wins to the Pharaohs' two.