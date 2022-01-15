Afcon 2021: Orlando Pirates' Mhango reveals recipe for Malawi's Zimbabwe win

Malawi international Mhango has revealed the recipe behind their come-from-behind victory over Zimbabwe in the 2021 Africa Cup Nations Group B match on Friday.



The Orlando Pirates striker continued his great form for the Flames as he scored twice to inspire his nation to a 2-1 victory over the Warriors in Bafoussam, Cameroon.



Mhango has now scored three goals in his last two matches for Malawi having also scored in the Southern African side's 2-1 victory over Comoros in an international friendly match last month.



Having missed Malawi's opening Group B match against Guinea on Monday due to a positive Covid-19 test, Mhango marked his return to the team with a brace against Zimbabwe.



The 28-year-old has pointed out that teamwork and team spirit were key to their win against their Southern African rivals.



“I am very pleased with last night’s performance," Mhango told Pirates' media department on Saturday.



"It was not an easy match especially when you consider that we had to come from behind."



The former Lamontville Golden Arrows player stated the Flames will have the same approach when they face one of the tournament favourites, Senegal in their final Group B match on Tuesday.



"Our teamwork and team spirit are what got us this result and we will approach the next match the same way," he concluded.



A victory over a much-fancied Senegal would see Malawi progress to the knockout phase - joining the likes of Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco who have already reached the Last 16.



A draw could also be enough to earn the Flames a spot in the Last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.