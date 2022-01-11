Afcon 2021: KP Boateng taunts Ghana after Morocco defeat

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng believes he should have been called for the Africa Cup of Nations after watching the Black Stars fall to Morocco in their tournament opener on Monday.



The West Africans got their campaign at the 33rd continental showpiece in Cameroon off to a slow start with a 1-0 loss to the Atlas Lions in Yaounde.



Angers attacker Sofiane Boufal grabbed the solitary goal of the game eight minutes prior to full-time.



Boateng, who is currently on suspension from international duty, posted on social media after Monday’s game: “Ghana should have called me, next game three points, let’s go Black Stars.”

🇬🇭 Ghana 🙈🙈 #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go black ⭐️ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) January 10, 2022





Ghana will have to register a good result in their next game, a clash with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon on Friday, to boost their chance of making the knock-out stage of the competition.



On January 18, the Black Stars will take on Comoros in their last group fixture.



At the last continental gathering at Egypt 2019, Ghana progressed to the Round of 16 after finishing top of Group F which also contained Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.



The Black Stars are on the search for a fifth title, their last success coming at Libya 1982.



Boateng has been out of Ghana’s side since the 2014 World Cup.



At the global showpiece in Brazil, the 35-year-old was sent home from camp on the morning of Ghana’s last group game against Portugal for an alleged verbal assault of then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah.



Although Boateng denied the accusations, the Ghana Football Association sanctioned him with an indefinite suspension from the national team.



Later, it emerged the attacker’s exile could be ended should he render a public apology for his behaviour, an activity he has refused to undertake, despite consistently stating his intention to honour a call-up should he ever be invited to the national fold.



After the tournament, a presidential Committee of Enquiry was set up to investigate Ghana’s poor campaign in Brazil which ended in a group stage elimination.



The committee, at the end of its work, suggested that Boateng be never called back to the Black Stars.



Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, the midfielder switched international allegiance from Germany to represent the country of his father at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.