Afcon 2021: It is a shame for East Africa to even watch the draw - Omollo

The region failed to produce a representative for Afcon 21 despite taking part in the 2019 edition in Egypt

Gor Mahia assistant coach says Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania should be ashamed of even watching 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw after failing to produce a team to take part in the biennial competition.

In the 2019 edition, the East Africa region was well represented as all the three nations made it to Egypt. Only the Cranes went past the group stage but were eliminated in the last 16 after falling to Senegal by a solitary goal.

The former Harambee Star believes the region has enough talent to compete with the best and it is 'shameful' East Africa is not amongst the 24 teams in the draw.

'It is a shame for East Africa'

"How can East Africa fail to produce a team to play in Cameroon? It is shameful to even sit and watch the draw without having one of our own," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday evening.

"It is a shame for East Africa considering we have the talent and players who can compete with others in Africa. Not that those who have made it to the competition are special, no. Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania would have been in central Africa.

"On my part, it is saddening that I will not be cheering Harambee Stars. Kenya have what it takes to perform well not only in the region but in the international scene as well."

Have the Federations failed?

The former defender has hit out at the responsible football associations for not providing a conducive environment where clubs and players at large can excel.

"We cannot keep on having wrangles with the clubs season in season out," Omollo continued.

"Federations should be focused on setting structures, good structures to develop players. The running of leagues should also be professional, it will motivate investors to come in, and players will be motivated to give their best.

"Look at most of the teams that have made it to the Afcon, they have structures, working structures. It is a challenge to East Africa."

Who will Omollo be supporting in the tournament?

"I am with the indomitable Lions, I believe they have what it takes to go all the way, and playing at home is an advantage."