Afcon 2021: Ghana coach Rajevac highlights Black Stars weakness in Morocco defeat

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac believes his side could have been more purposeful in front of goal in their 1-0 loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Monday.



It was a disappointing start for the Black Stars as Sofiane Boufal netted late to win all three points for the Atlas Lions at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.



The defeat has left the West Africans bottom of the table in Group C.



"It was a difficult game for us, on the pitch were two great teams of African football. Morocco scored on the first opportunity it had,” Rajevac told pressmen after the game, as per Cafonline.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate Morocco and my players on the commitment shown on the pitch. We still have two games to go and we will stay focused on them.



“It is true that we have created more scoring opportunities, but we have not been able to materialise that opportunity. We are unhappy in that respect.



“We hope to score goals and win the next two games. I will calmly analyse the goal shot conceded and see where the team lost control of the game. Right now, we will keep our focus on the match."



The big moment came in the 82nd minute when Boufal pounced on a loose ball inside the box to fire first-time past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.



Ghana have four days to prepare for their next game, a clash with Gabon, before wrapping up their group stage campaign again Comoros.



Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, meanwhile, was expectedly in and excited mood after the game.



"It was a great road and I'm proud of my team. As you know, we ended up playing without five top players on the team,” he said.



“I'm happy because these young players showed determination and knew how to represent their country's jersey. We had a tough game with a respectable opponent of African football.



“I was happy with the performance presented by my players.



“We will continue to capitalise on this determination and confidence shown by the players for the next game."



The Atlas Lions top the table ahead of the second game against Comoros.