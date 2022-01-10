Afcon 2021: Comoros vs Gabon Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Gabon will kick off their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a clash against Comoros in their Group C opener at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, in the capital city of Yaounde in Cameroon.

The Panthers will be making their eighth appearance in the African competition and will start their campaign against the island nation who will be making their debut.

Gabon will be hoping to qualify from the group stage for the first time since 2012 as they have failed to make it past the stage in the last two editions.

They secured their ticket to this year's tournament from a tough group that comprised of DR Congo, Angola, and the Gambia as they finished second with 10 points, the same number of points as the Scorpions who won the group.

Meanwhile, Comoros came through a qualifying group that contained Egypt, Togo, and Kenya. Les Coelacantes managed a second-place finish with nine points, three fewer than the Pharaohs who topped the group.

Comoros have no injury concerns heading into the fixture as all their players are available for selection.

Under coach Amir Abdou, Les Coelacantes have a strong squad of players, most of whom ply their trade in France, and he will bank on the likes of Ali M’Madi, Youssouf M’Changama, and El Fardou Ben Nabouhane to upset Gabon.

Gabon under the tutelage of Patrice Neveu will head into the match minus their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina who both tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolating.

Apart from missing the services of Aubameyang and Lemina, the Panthers have no injury concerns or any Covid-19 related issues.

Ironically, this will be the first encounter between Comoros and Gabon at the Afcon, with the former one of only two nations to make their debut this year alongside the Gambia.

Since the turn of the century, only three of the 11 Afcon debutants have progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament (Equatorial Guinea in 2012, Cape Verde in 2013, Madagascar in 2019).

Comoros scored only four goals in six games during the qualifying campaign for the 2021 tournament, the joint-lowest tally of the 24 teams present at this year’s tournament alongside Malawi.

This is Gabon’s eighth appearance at the Afcon but they are yet to progress further than the quarter-finals and are winless in their last five games, drawing three and losing two, their longest drought in the tournament.

Apart from Comoros and Gabon, other teams in the group are Ghana and Morocco, who will face off also on Monday at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.