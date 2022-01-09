Afcon 2021: Cameroon are a good team and will give everything to win the title – Onana

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has revealed they have a good squad that will give everything to win the Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil.

The 33rd edition of the African competition will kick off on Sunday with the Indomitable Lions opening the stage with a Group A fixture against Burkina Faso at Stade Omnisport Paul Biya in Yaounde.

Ahead of the opening fixture, the 25-year-old custodian, who turns out for Eredivisie club Ajax, believes they are ready to fight for their sixth Afcon title.

“I’m always confident. I'm not afraid,” Onana said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa. “My country had so many great players in the past, and they have won a lot of titles, but not so many had the chance to play at home.

“To play a Nations Cup at home is a big honour and a big responsibility. I have played in almost every big stadium, and all of the big competitions, but playing that competition at home is something special.

“We are a good team and I think we have to go for winning that competition. We are going to give everything to win.”

Onana, who was handed a 12-month ban after he failed an out-of-competition drugs test in February last year, is confident the bond in the squad and the support they will get from their home fans will be enough to push them to success.

“I know they [fans] are going to be there for us so we have to be there also for them,” Onana continued. “It's a good connection between them and us and we are in this together.

“I cannot even describe how I feel to know that competition is going to be at home. All my friends, all my village, all our cities, all our families are going to be there. This is something extra.”

On Cameroon’s opener against the Stallions, Onana said: “Me? I’m not afraid of anyone. My goal is to win, always to win. I was born ready.

“It doesn't matter who we are going to play against, we are ready. You know, even in the qualification of the World Cup, the draw is going to be maybe in two or three weeks. It doesn't matter who we are going to play, we have to go on.

“The most important thing is us - it's up to us. I know if we are good, we are going to go through, so I worry about us.”