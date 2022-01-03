Afcon 2021: Boost as Musa joins Nigeria’s training camp

Ahmed Musa has linked up with Nigeria senior national team at their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Abuja on Monday.

The 29-year-old last featured for Fatih Karagumruk in their 1-1 Super Lig outing against Fenerbahce on December 22, 2021.

The Super Eagles captain has now joined his international teammates as Augustine Eguavoen’s men continue their build-up towards the African football showpiece in Cameroon.

With his arrival, the number of players in camp swelled to 14, with the likes of Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze and Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi expected on Tuesday before lunchtime.

South Africa based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi headlines other Eagles in camp, as well as John Noble, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Moses Simon and Spain based Sadiq Umar.

Others include Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Peter Olayinka, Olisa Ndah, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, and Henry Onyekuru.

Musa, who is the third Nigeria national team player to reach the 100-cap mark after Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama was part of Stephen Keshi’s squad that ruled Africa in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen’s men are expected to depart for Cameroon on Wednesday evening aboard Air Peace airline.

The three-time African champions are zoned in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, hoping to go one step further than their loss to Algeria in the 2019 Afcon semi-final in Egypt.

They will commence their campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Four days later, they will try the Falcons of Jediane for size before squaring up against the Djurtus on January 19 in Garoua.

The West Africans are making their 19th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut at Ghana 1963 – where they crashed out in the group stage.



Full Squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Article continues below

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa).

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague).