Afcon 2019: ‘Yes we can!’ – Kenyans’ keep believing as Harambee Stars face Senegal

Kenya and Senegal go into Monday´s tie with three points from their opening two games and looking for a place in the last 16

It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as they look for a positive result that will boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Only Algeria have made it to the next phase from Group C after collecting maximum points from their last two games, and their final game against the already eliminated Tanzania is expected to be a mere formality.

Kenya have never scored a goal against Senegal in Afcon in three previous meetings and have only managed a draw and lost twice.

The last meeting between the two teams in this competition was in Tunisia in 2004 where the Teranga Lions won 3-0. The Harambee Stars came twice from behind to win 3-2 against Tanzania in their last game, while Senegal fell to Algeria by a solitary goal.

The Sebastien Migne led side will have to work on the defence considering the fact they have let in 17 goals in their last eight matches in the competition.

The winner of the battle between Kenya and Senegal will advance to the last 16 while the loser will face an anxious wait to see if they can progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, a draw would put Senegal through by virtue of a better goal difference which would again leave Kenya with a nervous wait.

Kenyans, for the most part, have reacted positively on Twitter ahead of the match that will kick off at 10pm (EAT).

