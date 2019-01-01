Afcon 2019: 'Winning for Nigeria is what matters most' - Ighalo on his heroics against Cameroon

The Shanghai Shenhua talisman was the hero in Alexandria as the Super Eagles fought back from a goal deficit to advance to the quarterfinals

After netting a brace in 's 3-2 win over on Saturday, Odion Ighalo has claimed his contributions were all about getting a win and not his goal tally.

Ighalo scored two goals at the Alexandria Stadium and also provided an assist for Alex Iwobi’s match-winning effort, which guided the Super Eagles to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gernot Rohr’s men found themselves trailing 2-1 at half-time and the 30-year-old revealed their loss to Madagascar in the Group Stage motivated their comeback after the restart.

“It does not matter if I or anyone score, winning for Nigeria is what matters most, but I will remember these two goals for a long time, I have lived for a tough period of pressure,” Ighalo told Goal .

“We do not want to repeat what happened against Madagascar, we prepared well and did our best.

“We conceded two goals in a short time, we could collapse, but we tried until we achieved what we wanted.”

Ighalo is currently the joint-top scorer at Afcon alongside ’s Sadio Mane with three goals, and he is looking forward to facing the winner between and in the quarterfinal on July 10.

“We are now in quarterfinals, waiting our opponent, and Sout Africa are two strong contenders,” he continued.

“Whoever the opponent is, we have to work hard and try, we now have three matches to the title.”