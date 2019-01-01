Afcon 2019: When is the game between Nigeria and Guinea and how can I watch?
Getty Images
Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burundi in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener last Saturday, Nigeria will be looking to navigate their way past Guinea in their next outing to advance to the knockout round.
Paul Put's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Madagascar in their opening fixture. The upcoming game will be the eighth time both countries will be meeting at the Afcon, with the Syli Nationale the superior side historically with two wins, while four out of their previous seven Afcon matches ended in a stalemate.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The Group B encounter has been scheduled for 15:30 (West African TIme) on Wednesday, June 25.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|26/06/19
|14:30 GMT
|15:30
|Nigeria v Guinea
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
