Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: 'We are jokers' - Nigerians give credit to Madagascar after humiliating defeat

Comments()
BackpagePix
Gernot Rohr’s men were outclassed by the debuting nation in the battle for group supremacy in Alexandria

A 2-0 loss to Madagascar in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations outing has left Nigerians fuming on social media.

A first-half effort from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and a Carolus Andriamatsinoro deflected free-kick in the 53rd minute was enough for the Barea to grab a famous win against the three-time African champions.

Article continues below

Although the Super Eagles qualified for the Round of 16 as Group B runners-up behind Nicolas Dupuis’ men, football enthusiasts across the country are far from happy after the embarrassing loss.

Editors' Picks

 

Close