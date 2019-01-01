Afcon 2019: Tunisia must find the motivation to beat Nigeria - Drager

The Carthage Eagles’ defender is hoping for a happy ending in Wednesday’s bronze medal contest with the Super Eagles

defender Mohamed Drager has stated he and his teammates are determined to give their very best in Wednesday’s (Afcon) third-place match against .

This is the first time in 15 years Tunisia will come this far at Afcon and Drager is keen on seeing the Carthage Eagles bow out with pride; winning the bronze medal.

“We are professional players and each of us has to find motivation from within. I don’t think anyone has to struggle to find motivation because as professionals, we must fight to win every game,” Drager told the media in .

“The loss to in the semi-final was tough but our fans deserve to be happy at the end, so we have to fight and win this game for them.”

Dragger, who is making his Afcon debut in disagrees Nigeria have an advantage because Tunisia played 120 minutes in their semi-final.

“I think we are in similar shape as Nigeria, we don’t have any complaints and we will try to be ready.

“This is my first competition and I believe I can go back to my club with strong belief after playing for 120 minutes against a player like Sadio Mane. I think I have done well,” he added.

Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in Afcon when they beat 3-0 in 1962.