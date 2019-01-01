Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: 'The Eagles are Super again!' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria's win over Cameroon

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
Fans across the continent are raving about the Super Eagles’ display after seeing off the reigning African champions in Alexandria

Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has football enthusiasts celebrating across social media.

Despite being down 2-1 at half-time, Gernot Rohr’s team showed resilience and fought their way back to victory, with Odion Ighalo’s brace and Alex Iwobi’s strike doing the damage at the Alexandria Stadium.

Article continues below

The triumph over the Indomitable Lions secured Nigeria’s progress to the quarterfinals.

Editors' Picks

Football enthusiasts are delighted by the win but they have called for an improved performance when they face the winner of the game between South Africa and Egypt on July 10.

Close