Afcon 2019: Suspended Koulibaly proud of Senegal despite Algeria defeat
Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes the side shouldn’t be downcast after their defeat to Algeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.
The Lions of Teranga were beaten 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium after a freak Baghdad Bounedjah goal in the second minute condemned them to a loss.
Koulibaly missed the West African nation’s defeat through suspension, but the commanding defender took to Twitter to commend his teammates’ effort throughout the showpiece.
“We are the #lionsdelateranga: we are sad but proud of ourselves, of our people and of what we have achieved ❤,” Koulibaly tweeted after the game.
We are the #lionsdelateranga: we are sad but proud of ourselves, of our people and of what we have achieved ❤️#AFCON2019 #KK pic.twitter.com/SBF6Kyd6is
The Napoli defender was instrumental in Aliou Cisse’s side conceding just once in the six matches in which he featured.
Senegal’s defeat at the hands of Algeria extends their poor run against the Desert Foxes, which reads four defeats in five games.