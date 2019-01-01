Afcon 2019: Nwankwo Kanu drums up support for Nigeria ahead of Burundi showdown

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth Afcon title against Olivier Niyungeko's men on Saturday

Ex- international Nwankwo Kanu has called on fans to get behind the Super Eagles ahead of their 2019 (Afcon) opener against Burundi on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr's side is set for their first game in Africa's foremost football competition since 2013 and will take on the Central African team in their opening Group B fixture billed for the Alexandria Stadium.

Kanu helped Nigeria to second-place at the 2000 edition of the Afcon and he is also part of the seven legends selected by Caf as this year's tournament ambassadors in Egypt.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year tipped the Super Eagles to win the coveted title in and stressed how Saturday's victory over the debuting Swallows will boost the team.

"Please pray, support. We need all your support. The three points are very, very important for the first game. The boys are ready, we're going to win this Cup. Believe and keep supporting," Kanu said in his Instagram video.

The former and star also left a message for the Super Falcons who will be in action against later in the day for their Women's World Cup Round of 16 match.