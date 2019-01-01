Afcon 2019: NFF confirm Zimbabwe, Senegal friendlies for Super Eagles

The Super Eagles will be participating at the Afcon finals for the first time since their triumph in 2013, and the NFF has revealed their preparations

will face Zimbabwe and to prepare for their 2019 (Afcon) campaign.

On June 2, Gernot Rohr's men will start their pre-Afcon camp in Asaba where they will take on Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.

A day later, they will depart Nigeria for Ismaila, for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

Their last preparatory game will be against Senegal, billed for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

“We have sealed the matches with the Warriors of Zimbabwe and the Lions of Teranga and these are two matches we are really looking forward to,” Amaju Pinnick said in a statement to the media.

“There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the Afcon spirit than playing the number one ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin.”

On June 17, the Super Eagles are expected in Alexandria, the venue of their Group B games.

They open their campaign with Burundi on June 22 before clashes against Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively.