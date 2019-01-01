Afcon 2019: Naby Keita will start against Nigeria if mentally ready - Guinea coach Paul Put

The 24-year-old started on the bench in the Syli Nationale's opening game at the Alexandria Stadium last Saturday

Guinea coach Paul Put is ready to give Naby Keita a spot in the starting XI against only if he is 100 percent ready for the second round of their Group B outing.

The midfielder had to battle with an abductor injury he sustained in the Uefa semi-final tie against back in May, but still made Guinea's final 23-man squad for the (Afcon) in .

Last Saturday, Keita played his first competitive game in over a month as a second-half substitute in the Syli Nationale's 2-2 draw against Madagascar.

He replaced Mady Camara after the hour-mark and was in action for 28 minutes.

Ahead of their crucial fixture against the Super Eagles, Put disclosed that the combative midfielder is physically ready for Wednesday’s game.

"If Naby is 100% ready, we will not hesitate to start with him but it depends on him too," Put told Foot224.

"You know he had an injury. It was not known if he would participate in the Afcon. We've done everything to prepare Naby.

"He trains at 200%. I think he is physically ready. If he's mentally ready, I think he'll start the game."

Guinea need to avoid defeat against the three-time African champions at Alexandria Stadium to keep their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 alive.

The Syli Nationale are making their 12th appearance at Afcon.