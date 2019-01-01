Afcon 2019: Madagascar defeat is a wake-up call for Nigeria - Ighalo

The West African nation registered just a shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of their defeat to the Barea

Odion Ighalo has blasted ’s performance in their 2-0 loss to Madagascar at the (Afcon) in their final Group B fixture on Sunday.

Gernot Rohr’s men were humiliated by the island nation who are making their debut appearance at Afcon.

A goal in each half of the encounter from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro moved Nigeria to second spot while Madagascar became the seventh nation to go unbeaten in their first three Afcon game since Cape Verde in 2013.

More disappointing for the Super Eagles was their inability to trouble Malagasy goalkeeper Melvin Adrien - registering just a shot on target.

“I think this is a wake-up call for us, today, we played very poorly, we were relaxed and our mentality was not very good. Probably it is because we were already qualified but this game has shown us that there is no easy team in this competition," Ighalo told the media after the game.

“We have to go back, regroup and ensure we do well for the next game which is a match with no room for mistakes.”

Ighalo has played in every Super Eagles matches in so far and has a goal to his credit.