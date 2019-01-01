Afcon 2019: History narrowly favours Nigeria ahead of semi-final clash against Algeria

On Sunday, the two countries will battle in Cairo for a place in the final of the continental showpiece

Ahead of Sunday's semi-final clash at Cairo International Stadium, we demonstrate how have a slightly superior record against .

The Super Eagles have met the North Africans 19 times on the international scene and they hold the record for the most wins [9] with two draws.

Nigeria are unbeaten against the Desert Foxes since 1990, excluding the 3-0 win sanctioned by Fifa alongside a fine of CHF 6,000 as punishment to Gernot Rohr's side for fielding an ineligible player in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying round.

Although the encounter ended 1-1 in the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui back in 2017, the world football governing found Nigeria guilty of fielding Abdullahi Shehu who was on a one-game suspension.

Their first meeting was during the 1973 African Games that ended in a 1-1 draw while their last outing was two years ago.

The two countries have met eight times at Afcon and the record there is evenly balanced with three wins each and two draws.

Interestingly, Nigeria and Algeria have met twice in the Afcon final with each country gaining a win.

In securing their first continental glory, Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes 3-0 in 1980. Ten years later, Algeria defeated the West African nation in the final to win their maiden and only title back in 1990 on home soil.

Sunday's outing at the Cairo International Stadium will be the ninth time Algeria and Nigeria will face off in the continental competition.

Djamel Belmadi's men will be hoping to end their trophy drought on the continent by progressing to the final while Nigeria are in the hunt for their fourth continental title.