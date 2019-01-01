Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars must forget Algeria loss and focus on Tanzania - Mariga
Former Kenya international McDonald Mariga has urged Harambee Stars players to forget about their previous match against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener.
Mariga reiterated that the important thing now is for the players to train their eyes on their next Group C match against Tanzania.
"Do not be stressed by the results of the Algerian game and let us focus on the Tanzanian game. The game against them will be like a final and we have to fight hard, throw everything at them and ensure we get points," Mariga told the players when he paid them a courtesy call at their training ground in Cairo.
Mariga, who is Victor Wanyama's elder brother, gave the players a few tips.
"You should also encourage yourselves on the pitch, communicate with your teammates so that you move the ball in a coordinated manner and I hope things will turn out well at the end of it," the former Parma midfielder added.
Kenya will face the Tanzanians who lost to Senegal in their opening match.