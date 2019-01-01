Afcon 2019: GTBank Moment of the Match - Senegal v Tanzania

One of the pre-tournament favourites impressed fans across the continent. We highlight the GTBank Moment of the Match for you

comfortably beat 2-0 without suspended star player Sadio Mane at the 30 June Stadium in their first Afcon group game in on Sunday.

Unlike other favourites , and , the Senegal national team turned on the style and could've scored many goals.

They were crusing with a 1-0 lead thanks to Keita Balde Diao's goal in the 28th minute. Then, in the second half, we witnessed the Moment of the Match.

The moment arrived in the 64th minute when Diao’s corner was poorly cleared by Tanzania’s John Bocco. The ball fell outside the box to Krepin Diatta and the 20-year-old fired home a stunning strike from 18-yards out.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here: