Afcon 2019 Fixtures: Tanzania fixtures, results and table in Group C

Goal has your complete guide to Afcon 2019, including fixtures, results, tables and squads, as the Taifa Stars make their return to the tournament

The 2019 is drawing closer, with less than a month to go before continental heavyweights clash in in the 32nd edition of Africa's biggest football tournament.

This will be the first event contested by 24 teams, instead of 16, and are among the sides who took advantage of the expansion, with the Taifa Stars appearing for their first Afcon since 1980.

Ahead of Emmanuel Amunike's team's opener, against on June 23, here's Goal's complete guide to Tanzania at the 2019 Afcon.

Africa Cup of Nations Group C table & fixtures

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 23 Senegal vs Tanzania 6pm 30 June Stadium June 23 Algeria vs Kenya 9pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Senegal vs Algeria 6pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Kenya vs Tanzania 9pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Kenya vs Senegal 8pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Tanzania vs Algeria 8pm Al Salam Stadium

Tanzania Afcon 2019 squad

The inclusion of 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius in Tanzania's initial 39-man preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations was the biggest talking point from the squad reveal, with the wonderkid named following his outstanding performances at the recent U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

He was rewarded with a call-up to the senior team alongside another youngster Claryo Boniface from the under-20 side.



Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC, Tanzania), Metacha Mnata (Mbao,Tanzania), Aron Kalambo (Tanzania Prisons,Tanzania) & Suleiman Salula (Malindi,Tanzania)

Defenders: Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans,Tanzania), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC, Tanzania) Aggrey Morris (Azam, Tanzania), Gadiel Kamagi (Young Africans, Tanzania) Abdi Banda ( , ), Hassan Kessy (Nkana, Zambia), David Mwantika (Azam, Tanzania), Kennedy Wilson (Singida United, Tanzania), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli), Ally Ally (KMC)

Midfielders: Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Mao Mkami (Petrojet, ), Shiza Kichuya (ENPPI, Egypt), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC, Tanzania), Mudathir Yahya (Azam, Tanzania), Feisal Salum (Young Africans, Tanzania) Ayubu Lyanga (Coastal Union, Tanzania), Vicent Philipo( Mbao, Tanzania), Boniface Claryo, Fred Tangalu (Lipuli, Tanzania), Miraji Athumani (Lipuli, Tanzania)

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba, Tanzania), Mbwana Samatta ( , ), Simon Msuva (Difaâ El Jadidi, ), Thomas Ulimwengu(JS Saoura, Algeria), Frank Domayo (Azam, Tanzania), Faridi Mussa (Tenerife B, ), Mohamed Husseini (Simba, Tanzania), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Yahya Zaydi (Ismaily, Egypt), Shabani Chilunda (Tenerife, Spain), Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors, ), Ibrahim Ajib (Young Africans, Tanzania), Kassim Hamis (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Kelvin Pius John

Tanzania Afcon 2019 qualifying results

Tanzania needed a final-matchday win to seal their qualification as they defeated Group L leaders to progress.

Two wins, two draws and two losses was enough to see them qualify for their first Afcon in 39 years, with great Amuneke implementing an attractive style with the East African side.