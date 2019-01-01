Live Scores
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019 finals draw: South Africa in 'group of death', Nigeria and Ghana get comfortable draws

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
There will be 24 teams in this year's edition of the Afcon tournament, and several African football powerhouses would be pleased with the draw

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals was officially conducted on Friday night with some exciting matches to look forward to. 

The historic 24-team tournament will take place in Egypt between June and July 2019. 

As the host nation, Egypt was always going to be in Group A, but they have been drawn against tough opponents, including DR Congo, Zimbabwe and Uganda

Editors' Picks

Uganda qualified for their first Afcon tournament in almost four decades two years ago, and they are back in the thick of things to try and improve their previous record at the finals. 

Nigeria was handed a fairly comfortable draw with Burundi and Madagascar completing Group B alongside Guinea. 

Burundi and Madagascar will be making their debuts at the Afcon finals, and given their inexperience on the continental stage, the Super Eagles would fancy their chances of making it past the group stages. 

In Group C, Senegal and Algeria are strong favourites to progress as they were drawn against Tanzania and Kenya

However, neither of the two countries can be taken for granted simply because of their exploits during their respective qualifying campaigns.

Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda

Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea, Nigeria 

Group C: Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal   

Group D: South Africa, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco

Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali, Tunisia

Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon 

Article continues below

More to follow... 

 

 

Close