Afcon 2019 finals draw: South Africa in 'group of death', Nigeria and Ghana get comfortable draws

There will be 24 teams in this year's edition of the Afcon tournament, and several African football powerhouses would be pleased with the draw

The draw for the 2019 (Afcon) finals was officially conducted on Friday night with some exciting matches to look forward to.

The historic 24-team tournament will take place in between June and July 2019.

As the host nation, was always going to be in Group A, but they have been drawn against tough opponents, including DR Congo, Zimbabwe and .

Uganda qualified for their first Afcon tournament in almost four decades two years ago, and they are back in the thick of things to try and improve their previous record at the finals.

was handed a fairly comfortable draw with Burundi and Madagascar completing Group B alongside Guinea.

Burundi and Madagascar will be making their debuts at the Afcon finals, and given their inexperience on the continental stage, the Super Eagles would fancy their chances of making it past the group stages.

In Group C, and are strong favourites to progress as they were drawn against and .

However, neither of the two countries can be taken for granted simply because of their exploits during their respective qualifying campaigns.

Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda

Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea, Nigeria

Group C: Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal

Group D: , Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire,

Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali,

Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, ,

Article continues below

More to follow...