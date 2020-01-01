Afcon 2019 finalist Badou Ndiaye makes loan switch from Stoke City to Trabzonspor

The Senegal international made 13 appearances for the Potters in the Championship this season before transfer

finalist Badou Ndiaye has completed a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has signed for Karadeniz Fırtınası for six months, with the club having an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

İngiltere Championship Lig takımlarından ’de forma giyen Senegalli oyuncu Badou Ndiaye ile sezon sonu satın alma opsiyonu kulübümüze ait olmak üzere 2019 – 2020 sezonunun ikinci yarısında geçerli olacak sözleşme imzalandı



The international had featured in 13 games for struggling Stoke City, who are in 21st place in the Championship.

He is no stranger to the Super Lig, having played for Osmanlispor for two years from 2015 to 2017, before joining .

The midfielder's had two spells with the Istanbul outfit, the first being in 2017 and last season's year-long loan from Stoke, which culminated in the Yellow-Reds' title win.

Ndiaye will look to help Trabzonspor, currently third in the table and five points off leaders Sivasspor, claim their seventh ever league success, and a first since 1984.