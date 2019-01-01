Egypt's Gennesh ruled out of Afcon 2019 after Achilles rupture

The Pharaohs goalkeeper suffered the injury in training on Friday and will play no further part at the biennial showpiece

goalkeeper Mahmoud Gennesh has been ruled out of the (Afcon) after rupturing his Achilles tendon on Friday.

The shot-stopper was an unused substitute in wins against Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

Gennesh’s injury was confirmed by the Football Association (EFA) and Javier Aguirre’s men will have to proceed with Mohamed El-Shenawy and Ahmed El-Shenawy for the rest of the competition.

"Scans showed that Gennesh has suffered a rupture to his Achilles tendon. It will be difficult for the player to continue in the tournament," the Egyptian FA stated on their official Twitter page.

اصابة جنش بقطع في وتر "إكليس"



أثبتت الأشعة التي أجريت لمحمود جنش حارس مرمى المنتخب الوطني عن إصابته بقطع في وتر " إكليس" وتم إبلاغ الجهاز الطبي بنادي الزمالك ، حيث يصعب على اللاعب استكمال البطولة .



وكان جنش قد أصيب في مران الليلة. pic.twitter.com/lSCSvDIw1b — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 28, 2019

The keeper will likely miss the remainder of this season’s Egyptian and the first half of next season.

The 30-year-old was in contention to feature for the host nation in their final Group A game against on June 30, but those hopes have been dashed.