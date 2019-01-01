Afcon 2019 Draw: Tanzania and neighbours Kenya face off in Group C

The Taifa Stars were drawn in the same group as their neighbours Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

East African neighbours and will square off at the 2019 in after they were drawn together in Group C at the draw held in Cairo, on Friday evening.

North African side and West African's complete Group C.

The tournament, which begins on 23 June, will be the first one of this format - expanded from 16 to 24 teams - and also the first tournament not to be played in January. The biannual spectacle is finally set to get underway despite been dominated by doubts over whether or not Egypt will be ready to host it. This is after were stripped of hosting rights.

FINALLY! #TotalAFCON2019 groups are here!



Which is the most exciting group? pic.twitter.com/LNeByDBlsn — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

Emmanuel Amuneke's men will be making their first appearance in 38 years at the Afcon and will be looking to go beyond the Group Stages for the first time in their history.

Kenya, on the other hand, will be making their sixth appearance at the finals and are making their first return since 2004.

Senegal’s hopes of winning their maiden title will rest of coming through a group that contains also contains an Algerian side who are looking to outdo a dismal showing in Gabon-2017 and also continue their hunt for their first title since 1990.

The Desert Foxes also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in but Djamel Belmadi sealed qualification for Afcon a few months after taking over and is now tasked with picking a team that will take the Algerians to the promised land.