Afcon 2019: DR Congo to face Madagascar in Round of 16
Despite claiming just one win in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), DR Congo have made it to the Round of 16.
Florent Ibenge’s men were defeated 2-0 by Uganda and Egypt in their opening two games, but a 4-0 success over Zimbabwe placed them in contention to progress.
The Leopards faced an anxious wait to determine their Afcon fate and eventually secured progression after the completion of the group stage.
Ibenge’s men required other teams to do them a favour and Senegal duly obliged with a 3-0 win over Kenya on Monday night, leaving Harambee Stars on three points with a negative goal difference (-4).
Mali followed suit on Tuesday as they picked up a 1-0 victory against Angola which left the Angolans on two points after three games played.
The aforementioned sides were knocked out of the finals, with DR Congo progressing to the knockout stages.
They will face Madagascar in the Last 16 round after the exciting debutants topped Group B with seven points, trumping Nigeria (six points) and Guinea (four points), while Burundi didn’t register a point.
The encounter with Nicolas Dupuis’ side will take place on Sunday, July 7 in Alexandria.