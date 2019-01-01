Afcon 2019: DR Congo must give everything against Zimbabwe – Ibenge

DRC manager Florent Ibenge believes his side will give their all in their final group game against the Warriors to have a chance of qualifying

Demmocratic Republic of Congo manager Florent Ibenge has stated his side must stop at nothing to secure a win in their final group game against Zimbabwe on June 30.

The are currently rooted to the foot of Group A after defeats by and in their first two fixtures at the finals left them scoreless.

With Ibenge’s men needing to defeat the Warriors on Sunday – which could see them qualify for the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides – the coach has called upon his players to give a supreme effort in their last fixture.

“We will fight against Zimbabwe in order to win and get the three points,” he began.

“After the unacceptable performance we produced against Uganda, we played a great game against .

“I want to congratulate Egypt on qualifying [to the Round of 16]. We tried until the end.”

After the second round of games, the host nation have six points, while Uganda and Zimbabwe have four points and one point, respectively.