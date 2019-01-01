Afcon 2019: Cameroon's Bahoken - Guinea-Bissau win will boost our confidence

The 27-year-old was on the scoresheet to help the Indomitable Lions to a winning start in the continental tournament

striker Stephane Bahoken believes his side’s victory over Guinea-Bissau will boost their confidence in the 2019 .

On Tuesday, the Indomitable Lions secured a 2-0 victory over the African wild dog with goals from the 27-year-old Angers attacker and Yaya Banana.

Bahoken is pleased with the win and feels his side were rewarded for the effort they put in the game.

“We are happy. My teammates and I gave our best to win this game. It's true we had to struggle. We suffered a lot against Guinea Bissau,” he told Goal.

“But you know it's always difficult to start a tournament like this. We just returned from a long season and then had three weeks of preparation. Our body, our system is still heavy. But today's match will help boost our confidence.”

Cameroon will face their West African neighbours in their next group game at Ismailia Stadium on Saturday.

Bahoken admitted the encounter will be tough but he is hoping they can claim the three points against the Black Stars.

“The next game is against Ghana. It's going to be difficult because Ghana are a huge team but we took the three points [against Guinea-Bissau] and we hope to continue like this for the next match.”

With their victory over the African wild dog, Cameroon now sit at the top of Group F with three points after Benin and Ghana played a 2-2 draw in their opener.