Afcon 2019: Cameroon's winning start delights Djoum

The Indomitable Lions cruised to a comfortable victory against the African wild dog at the Ismailia Stadium

midfielder Arnaud Djoum is delighted with his side’s winning start against Guinea-Bissau at the 2019 on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken handed the Indomitable Lions a 2-0 victory over the African wild dog.

The win propelled ‎Clarence Seedorf's men to the top of Group F table with three points, after Benin and played out a 2-2 draw.

Djoum, who featured for 67 minutes in the encounter, is hoping his side will continue the competition with another impressive performance.

“If you can remember, we started the last Afcon [in 2017] with difficulties, I think it was very important for us to kick off our campaign very well this time,” Djoum told Goal.

“A two-goal win is well deserved. We could have scored more but I think it's okay, we need to continue like this. We created a lot of chances. We dominated the game.”

The reigning champions, Cameroon will take on Ghana in their second group game on Saturday and Djoum is hoping his side can claim victory in the game.

“I am happy with the outcome. Our next match is against Ghana. We will focus on that, prepare very well and try to win that game. Today's victory will boost our confidence,” he continued.

“We know each other very well. We've been training together for long. We controlled the midfield very well today.

"We hope to do the same in the second game. I think we have good leadership to defend the title. We are like brothers.”