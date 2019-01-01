Afcon 2019: Belmadi urges African countries to trust local coaches

The Desert Foxes and the Teranga Lions, led by local coaches, will square up in the final of the biennial tournament

coach Djamel Belmadi wants African countries to trust in their local coaches after Algeria and reached the final of the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions saw off the challenge from in extra-time, thanks to Dylan Bronn’s own goal while the Desert Foxes battled to a 2-1 victory over with Riyad Mahrez scoring the decisive goal.

Both countries are led by their former players who are in their early 40s, with Belmadi in charge of the Desert Foxes while Aliou Cisse, who captained the Teranga Lions to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final, manages Senegal.

"It's a great message that we have sent to those responsible for football in all countries in Africa, it's amazing," Belmadi told the media.

"I've known Cisse for a very long time, we used to play against each other when we were both in . The only difference between us is that he's been with his team for four years and I have been here for one.

"To play this final against Senegal, against my friend, is amazing. I hope the decision-makers can think more about this and put trust in our young coaches."

Algeria will be competing in the final of the continental tournament for the first time in 29 years, after winning the trophy in 1990.

Friday's match will be Senegal’s second appearance in the final of the competition, after finishing as runners-up to in the 2002 edition.