AFC U16 Championship 2020: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

All roads lead to Bahrain in November as India look set to take on three continental powerhouses. Here's what you need to know about the competition..

One of the most coveted youth tournaments in Asia, the AFC U16 Championship, is set to unfold in Bahrain later this year.

The 2020 version will be the 19th edition of the biennial tournament which will serve as the qualification path for the 2021 U17 World Cup. have qualified for the tournament after topping their qualification group which consisted of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Bahrain.

This edition will be the last to be played as an U16 tournament, as the AFC have proposed switching it from U16 to U17 format from 2023.

Though the Coronavirus pandemic has brought football to a standstill, it is hoped that the tournament will go ahead as per the new schedule and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 format

The 2020 AFC U16 Championship will feature 16 teams - 12 of them qualified after winning their qualification groups while four best runners-up were also handed a spot.

The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 group stage; Who are 's opponents

The group stages were confirmed with the 2020 AFC U16 Championship draw on June 18, 2020, at the AFC House in .

The tournament is proposed to take place from November 25, 2020 to December 12, 2020.

Host nation Bahrain will kick off the tournament against .

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Bahrain (H) 🇧🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 North Korea 🇰🇵 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇮🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇶🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue 25 Nov Bahrain vs Qatar TBC TBC 25 Nov North Korea vs Iran TBC TBC 28 Nov Qatar vs North Korea TBC TBC 28 Nov Iran vs Bahrain TBC TBC 1 Dec Bahrain vs North Korea TBC TBC 1 Dec Iran vs Qatar TBC TBC

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Tajikistan 🇹🇯 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Oman 🇴🇲 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Yemen 🇾🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue 26 Nov Tajiksitan vs TBC TBC 26 Nov Oman vs Yemen TBC TBC 29 Nov UAE vs Oman TBC TBC 29 Nov Yemen vs Tajikistan TBC TBC 2 Dec Tajikistan vs Oman TBC TBC 2 Dec Yemen vs UAE TBC TBC

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇰🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇦🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 India 🇮🇳 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue 26 Nov South Korea vs Uzbekistan TBC TBC 26 Nov Australia vs India TBC TBC 29 Nov Uzbekistan vs Australia TBC TBC 29 Nov India vs South Korea TBC TBC 2 Dec South Korea vs Australia TBC TBC 2 Dec India vs Uzbekistan TBC TBC

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇯🇵 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Indonesia 🇮🇩 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇸🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇳 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue 27 Nov Japan vs TBC TBC 27 Nov Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia TBC TBC 30 Nov China vs Indonesia TBC TBC 30 Nov Saudi Arabia vs Japan TBC TBC 3 Dec Japan vs Indonesia TBC TBC 3 Dec Saudi Arabia vs China TBC TBC

When and where will the 2020 AFC U16 Championship take place?

The 19th edition of the AFC U16 Championship will provisionally kick off onand will end with the final on

The tournament will be held in Bahrain who are hosting it for the first time ever.

It is worth noting that AFC is currently seeking approval from the AFC Competitions Committee on the new competition dates as stated above.

AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 host cities

The host cities for the tournament is yet to be confirmed by the AFC and the host nation.

AFC U-16 Championship previous winners

Year Hosts Winners 1985 Qatar Saudi Arabia 1986 Qatar South Korea 1988 Saudi Arabia 1990 UAE Qatar 1992 Saudi Arabia China 1994 Qatar Japan 1996 Oman 1998 Qatar Thailand 2000 Oman 2002 UAE South Korea 2004 Japan China 2006 Singapore Japan 2008 Uzbekistan Iran 2010 Uzbekistan North Korea 2012 Iran Uzbekistan 2014 Thailand North Korea 2016 India Iraq 2018 Malaysia Japan 2020 Bahrain TBC

NOTE: Until 2006 it was held as an U17 tournament. The AFC have proposed switching back to an U17 tournament starting from 2023

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021

The 2020 AFC U16 Championship will serve as Asia's qualification tournament for the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup which will be held in Peru.

Asia has four slots for the tournament and all the semifinalists from the 2020 AFC U16 Championship will qualify for the global youth tournament next year.

India were just one win away from reaching the 2019 U17 World Cup when they lost to South Korea in the quarter-finals in 2018.