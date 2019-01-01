AFC Leopards suffer points deduction as KPL officially expels Sony Sugar

Eight clubs have been seriously affected following the move to kick out the Sugar Millers from the top-tier

Kenyan ( ) Management Limited has confirmed 's expulsion from the top flight.

The South Nyanza-based side have been responsible for three walkovers this season, which forced KPL to eject them from the league. The teams which benefited from Sony Sugar's walkovers are AFC , and Zoo FC.

“Sony Sugar FC have been expelled from the Kenyan Premier League after failing to honour three matches this season. As a result, results of their matches have been nullified and their remaining fixtures have been cancelled,” a communique obtained by Goal from the KPL stated.

The KPL cited rules which govern walkover situations to kick out the Sugar Millers from the league.

Ambrose Rachier, who is the chairman of KPL, led the committee which arrived at the decision that sealed Sony Sugar's fate completely. Musa Musa, Elly Kalekwa, Erick Oloo, Robert Maoga, Ken Were Ochieng, and Daniel Aduda were the board members who were also present.

“Any club in a league format that does not turn up for three [3] fixtures in a season and their explanation, under Article 4.1.7 is not acceptable in all the three [3] incidences to the committee, will be suspended for the rest of the season, will be relegated to a lower league for the next season and may face other disciplinary action,” KPL cited the section of the regulations after Sony Sugar failed to honour their third game against Zoo at Kericho Stadium.

With the expulsion of the 2005-06 KPL champions, AFC Leopards have now seen their points drop from 16 to 13 and are now 10th on the log, from eighth.

have also been heavily affected as three points have been deducted from their tally and they now have 16 points. It also means they have surrendered the second position and are now fourth.

, , and Wazito FC have also lost points accrued from their wins against the financially-hit Sony Sugar.

Kisumu All-Stars also forfeited a point they won after their 1-1 draw against the Sugar Millers on October 26 in Awendo.