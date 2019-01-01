AFC Leopards set to face Yanga SC in pre-season friendly

Ingwe will use the build up to gauge their new signings ahead of the new Kenyan domestic season, which kicks off on August 30

Kenyan ( ) side AFC will take on Yanga SC of in a friendly on Sunday.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed to Goal the Kenyan side will leave on Saturday ahead of the friendly, which will be played in Arusha.

AFC Leopards will use the match to gauge their preparedness ahead of the new KPL season, which kicks off on August 30.

“We have landed a trip to Tanzania to face Yanga in a friendly and we are looking forward to the match,” Shikanda told Goal on Friday.

“We want the coach to look at his new signings and the friendly will provide him with the perfect opportunity to check his squad since the season is two weeks away from kick-off.”

Meanwhile, Ingwe coach Andre Casa Mbungo has named a squad of 20 players for the trip to Arusha.

Defender Collins Shivachi, who was signed from , is among the players making the travelling list alongside new goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan from .

While AFC Leopards will be using the friendly to prepare for the new Kenyan season, Yanga will use the build-up to prepare for their Caf return leg match against Township Rollers of Botswana.

Yanga failed to use home ground advantage in the first leg after managing a 1-1 draw and will need to win away from home, or secure a high-scoring draw, to advance to the next stage.

AFC Leopards squad to Tanzania; 1 Benjamin Ochan. 2. Ezekiel Owade, 3 Dennis Sikhayi, 4 Isaac Kipyegon, 5 Collins Shichenje, 6 Soter Kayumba, 7 Collins Shivachi, 8 Said Tsuma, 9 Whyvonne Isuza, 10 John Wanda, 11 Eugene Mukangula, 12 Vincent Habamahoro, 13 Tresor Ndikumana. 14 Boniface Mukhekhe, 15 Vincent Oburu, 16 Clark Achuka, 17 Ismailia Diara, 18 Hansel Ochieng, 19 Christopher Orochum and 20 Jaffery Odeny.