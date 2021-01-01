AFC Leopards' Aussems reveals Migne talks regarding Yanga SC top job

The Frenchman is understood to be close to accepting the offer from the Tanzanian giants who are looking for Cedric Kaze's successor

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has revealed a conversation he held with Sebastien Migne after he was contacted about the Yanga SC job.

The Belgian said the French tactician wanted to understand the Tanzanian competition as he is understood to be close to being appointed as Yanga coach, as talks between the two parties are reportedly at an advanced level.

"I have lived with Migne in France and when he was contacted for the Yanga job, he asked me about the club and how the general league in Tanzania is like," Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

"I have been in the Tanzanian league and I know it very well. I told him Yanga are a big club that is always aiming at winning the league every season and play in international competitions."

The former AC Leopards coach also said he informed the ex-Harambee Stars coach of the expectations and pressure that one will encounter if he serves Timu ya Wananchi.

"I told him, Yanga being such a big club with a lot of expectations there is always huge pressure of winning every game before them," he added.

"Yanga are also getting stiff competition from Simba a club that I coached before that is what I also told him.

"I did not shy away from telling him the challenges that are in the Tanzanian league. He must be prepared to encounter those challenges or he may even get a new environment different from what I served in."

Aussems himself left Kenya on Thursday for Belgium as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League took a break after sports were suspended in the country.

Zamoyoni Mogella, a former Tanzania international and Simba star, advised Yanga fans and management not to put Migne under extreme pressure if he arrives to take charge.

"He needs magic or a miracle in order to ensure he does a great job because the remaining time of the season is not enough for him to have a complete overhaul of the club," the retired star said in an earlier interview.

"He would need time and so he should not be judged for what he will do within a short period and seen as one who cannot handle the club.

"Migne is the right coach but Yanga fans should not put him under so much pressure to deliver so much this season."

Currently, Yanga are under interim coach Juma Mwambusi, who has been conducting training sessions at Kigamboni before the league resumes.