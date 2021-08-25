AFC Cup 2021: Who will ATK Mohun Bagan face in the inter-zonal semifinals?

The green and maroon brigade are through to the knock-out stage of the 2021 AFC Cup...

ATK Mohun Bagan have reached the interzonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2021, courtesy of topping Group D which comprised of teams from the South Asian zone.

They remained unbeaten in the group stage with two wins and a draw. They beat familiar opponents Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the opening match and followed that by another 2-1 victory over Maziya SRC. In their final group game against Bangladesh's league champions Basundhara Kings they rallied back to snatch a point and progress to the next round.

With this, they have equalled their longest ever undefeated run in the second-tier club competition in Asia (W3 D2). They achieved a similar feat in 2016 (W3, D2).

Who will Mohun Bagan face in the Inter-Zone playoff semi-finals?

Mohun Bagan will face FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan. They emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. The Uzbek side had a two-goal cushion at halftime but a spirited display from Ahal wrote off the deficit. However, Hussain Norchayev restored the lead after converting from the spot.

Ruzikul Berdiev’s side has had plenty of football going into the match as the Uzbek top-division league is on. They have played 15 matches and are currently in the fifth position with 24 points. But they have had a tough run in the recent past as they are winless in the last three matches.

But at the continental stage, they have been a completely different side. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.

It is almost a decade since the club had last played in an edition of the AFC Cup, as they last appeared in 2011 when they clinched the trophy.

When will the match take place?

The match will be held on September 22.

Where will the match be held?

The match will be held in Uzbekistan and ATK Mohun Bagan will be the away team.