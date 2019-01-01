AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin fail to qualify despite narrow win against Manang Marshyangdi

Mohammed Rafi's late winner was not enough to send the former ISL champions to the knock-out stage as Abahani Dhaka beat Minerva in Guwahati...

beat Manang Marshyangdi Club 3-2 but fail to make it to the next round as they finish second in the Group E of 2019 behind Abahani Dhaka Limited.

In what was a dramatic encounter in Kathmandu, the (ISL) club emerged victorious via a late goal from Mohammed Rafi but it was not enough as lost to the Bangladeshi club in Guwahati.

John Gregory made four changes in the Chennaiyin starting XI which had managed a 1-1 draw in their last game against Minerva Punjab. Brazilian centre back Eli Sabia returned to the lineup after a one-match suspension replacing Zohmingliana Ralte.

Young side-back Aimol Reamsochung was introduced in place of Laldinliana Renthlei and Thoi Singh replaced Dhanapal Ganesh in midfield. Last match’s goal scorer Mohammed Rafi made his way into the side replacing CK Vineeth.

The former ISL champions had to win today in order to stand a chance of going through to the next round. Thus the Marina Machans looked desperate for an early goal. But the artificial turf in Kathmandu was not helping their cause as they were finding it difficult to keep control of the ball.

It was an evenly contested first half with both teams getting their fair share of chances to take the lead but neither could find the back of the net.

The Indian side broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Mohammed Rafi headed the ball into the net from Anirudh Thapa’s floating corner.

Chennaiyin then doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Rafi found Eli Sabia inside the box with a brilliant through ball. The Brazilian did not make a mistake in finding the back of the net.

Things were going well and smooth for the Indian side and they were on course to make it to the knock-out stage. But the hosts pulled one back in the 71st minute via a quality strike by Afeez Olawale from Hemang Gurung’s pass.

Afeez Olawale then restored parity in the match with another striker from the top of the penalty box in the 79th minute to break Chennaiyin hearts.

Just when it seemed that will not have any representative in the next round of the AFC Cup, Rafi did what he does best. The Malayali striker pulled off another late goal in the 88th minute to keep Chennaiyin’s hopes alive.

Isaac’s free-kick was chested down by Mailson inside the box and he tried to take a shot but the ball hit the woodwork and came back. Rafi did not make a mistake to put the rebound into the net.