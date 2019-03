AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin to continue playing in Ahmedabad

The Marina Machans will face former I-League champions in their first match in the group stage

and will begin their group stage assignments in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup 2019, clubbed in Group E.

The two-time (ISL) champions sealed their berth in the group stages of the competition with a 1-0 aggregate scoreline over Sri Lankan champions Colombo FC while Minerva Punjab crashed out of AFC 2019 qualifiers going down 4-0 against Iranian side Saipa FC.

Chennaiyin FC and Minerva Punjab will host their group stage home games at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar respectively. The first game between the two teams is on Wednesday, April 3.

The other teams that complete Group E are Manang Marshyangdi Club (Nepal) and Abahani Limited Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Chennaiyin released a statement clarifying their decision to play their AFC Cup fixtures in Ahmedabad. It read, "The club had requested for permission from SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) to host the group stage matches at Chennai.

"But by the time the approvals were received from SDAT, significant financial commitments were made by the club towards The Arena by TransStadia and in order to fulfill those obligations the club will play the home games of the group stage in Ahmedabad."

Group stage fixtures: