AFC Champions League: Olunga scores, misses penalty as Al Duhail SC crash out

The towering Harambee Star notched his ninth goal of the campaign but it was not enough to help his Qatari side progress

Kenya striker Michael Olunga scored and missed from the penalty spot as Al Duhail SC crashed out of the 2021 AFC Champions League after a 1-1 draw against Al Ahli Saudi FC on Friday.

The Qatari giants went into the match needing a win to progress to the next round of the competition and they had to wait until the 61st minute when Olunga put them ahead with his ninth goal of the competition at the King Abdullah Sports City.

However, three minutes later, the Kenyan forward missed from the penalty spot and Al Ahli took advantage to score in the 73rd minute through Haitham Asiri and snatch a draw.

Duhail created their first chance of the game inside two minutes when Olunga rose the highest to meet Edmilson Junior’s cross from the corner but headed just wide with the goal at his mercy.

Al Ahli, who also had a chance to qualify had they won the match, threatened with their first chance in the 17th minute when Driss Fettouhi tested goalkeeper Salah Zakaria from range and Edmilson chose to shoot straight at Mohammed Al Owais from a tight angle when he had the option of crossing.

The two teams went into the break tied at 0-0 and on resumption, it was Duhail who continued to attack Al Ahli but they had to wait until the 61st minute when Olunga lined up a free-kick from 25 yards out and powered in a shot below the Al Ahli wall and past keeper Al Owais for the opener.

Olunga should have made it 2-0 in favour of Duhail three minutes later after Al Ahli conceded a penalty from a foul on Edmilson, but the former Gor Mahia striker went for power and his shot rattled over the crossbar.

Duhail were left to rue the missed penalty, as substitute Asiri leveled matters for Al Ahli six minutes after coming on, controlling a cross from Fettouhi to slam home past the keeper in the 73rd minute.

Olunga and Edmilson continued to raid Al Ahli for the winning goal but the Saudi side remain tight at the back to deny them as the match ended 1-1, meaning both teams crashed out of the competition with Islamic Republic of Iran's Esteghlal FC topping the group.