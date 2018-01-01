AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Sarthak Golui

The right back will be looking to challenge Pritam Kotal for a starting berth...

Name: Sarthak Golui

Club: FC Pune City

Position: Right-Back

National Team caps: 3

STRENGTHS

Sarthak Golui is a player who has the potential to come on as a substitute and impact the match.

Under the tutelage of Ranko Popovic, the Bengal-born right-back has made massive developments in his game. He is not afraid to go on the overlap and keep up the pressure in the attacking third, a trait which is helpful when the team is chasing a game.

WEAKNESSES

The right-back is still in a developmental phase and is yet to inculcate finesse into his game. The former Mohun Bagan player often struggles to get back in time once he has surged forward leaving holes in the right side of the defence. He is yet to don the national shirt at the highest stage and his inexperience can be a weak link in UAE.

CURRENT FORM

Golui has played 514 minutes in this season making six appearances for Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City. He has had a decent outing in the first half of the season. He has been fighting for a starting spot with Ashutosh Mehta and therefore has seen his minutes get curtailed. He has provided a single assist in this campaign but has fared better defensively with eight tackles, nine interceptions and 49 clearances.