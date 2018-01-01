AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Amrinder Singh

The Punjab born can prove to be a brilliant second choice keeper after impressing in the Indian Super League (ISL)

Name: Amrinder Singh

Club: Mumbai City FC

Position: Goalkeeper

National Team caps: 2

Cleansheets: 0

STRENGTHS

Amrinder Singh can prove to be a very able second choice keeper for India. The Punjab born has good reflexes – and like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – is good in the air. The shot-stopper has the experience of playing at the pinnacle of Asian football as he represented his former club Bengaluru FC in the semifinals of the 2016 AFC Cup but missed the finals due to suspension.

WEAKNESSES

Time and again, Amrinder has shown vulnerability at the near post. This major flaw needs to be worked upon as he gears up for the big test against top strikers from Asia, who can exploit this weakness of his.

MEMORABLE NATIONAL TEAM PERFORMANCE

Amrinder Singh has just two National team caps to his name and therefore, no memorable performance to talk about. The custodian was substituted in the second half in India’s 2-1 win over Mauritius in the 2019 AFC Asian cup qualifiers. Amrinder also started in India’s 2-1 defeat to New Zealand in the Intercontinental Cup held earlier this year.

CURRENT FORM

Amrinder Singh has been in tremendous form this season and it’s evidenced by the fact that he is second in the race for the Golden Glove, conceding a goal every 98.3 minutes. Besides, he is also a part of the defence with most clean sheets (6). The shot-stopper has saved 34 of the 44 shots he has faced and will be filled with confidence heading to UAE.